At least two people have died and another 14 remain missing after The collision between a passenger ship and a oil waste recovery vessel In the Central Chinese province of Hunan, Xinhua state agency reported.

The accident occurred around 10:00 local hours on Tuesday on the Yuanshui River as it passes through the municipality of Qinglang, Yuanling County, when both boats impacted, causing the overturning and subsequent sinking of the passenger ship.

As a consequence, The 19 people on board fell into the water.

So far, rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two deceased and have managed to save three people, who were hospitalized and are stable. Another 14 passengers are still missing.

Rescue operations continue with the participation of more than 60 rescuers and at least 10 boats deployed in the area.

The Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Transportation have sent specialized teams with Sonar and divers to intensify the search.

The authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the causes of the accidentalthough at the moment no details have been disclosed about the circumstances of the collision.