At least two dead after shooting at a school in the United States

At least two people died this Monday and one more was injured after a shooting at a youth school who live in a disadvantaged situation in the American city of Des Moines (Iowa).

The local police informed through social networks that there are “multiple potential suspects in custody.”

Later, police chief Paul Parizek confirmed to several reporters who came to the scene that two students, who had previously been reported as injured, died.

The third person injured, whose health status is unknown, is a teacher at the Starts Right Here center, which, according to CNN, is an autonomous school that helps young people living in disadvantaged circumstances.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek confirms two students were killed in a shooting Monday at a school in Des Moines, Iowa, and a school staff member was seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/O4UY4zwVB5 — The Recount (@therecount) January 23, 2023

The event occurred around 1:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT) and takes place two days after another mass shooting perpetrated by an Asian man, who later committed suicide, killed 11 people in the city of Monterey Park, 15 kilometers east of Los Angeles (USA).

That shooting took place at 10:22 p.m. local time on Saturday (6:22 a.m. GMT on Sunday) in a dance hall after the Chinese New Year festivities.

EFE

