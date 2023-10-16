Two people were shot dead early Monday afternoon in Brussels, according to the Belgian capital’s prosecutor’s office. The suspect in the double homicide, who left the scene in a scooter with a fluorescent orange jacket, he is on the run.

Belgium on high alert. Two people were shot dead in the early afternoon of Monday, October 16, in Brussels, and the suspect is on the run, the Belgian capital’s prosecutor’s office reported.

A video claiming responsibility for the double murder, in which a man speaks in Arabic, was circulating on social media on Monday night, according to a source close to the case.

A spokesman told the AFP news agency that the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office, responsible for terrorism cases, had been asked to investigate the attack. The case, until now in the hands of the Brussels prosecutor’s office, “has been federalized,” said the spokesman, Eric Van Duyse.

According to a video published on the website of the Flemish newspaper ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’, the shooter, dressed in a fluorescent orange jacket and riding a scooterfled after firing an automatic weapon, which he shouldered to fire at least four shots.

The incident took place near Sainctelette Square, in the northern neighborhoods of the Belgian capital. The police were alerted shortly after 7:00 p.m. local time. A security perimeter was established.

My most sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the cowardly attack in Brussels,” declared Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. I am currently with the Ministers of Justice and the Interior at the national crisis center. “We are closely following the situation and we ask the people of Brussels to be attentive.” He denounced an “attack” directed against Swedes.

Mes plus sinceres condoléances aux proches des victims du lâche attentat de Bruxelles. Je suis actuellement avec les ministres de la justice et l’intérieur au center de crisis national. Nous suivons l’évolution de la situation et demandons aux Bruxellois d’être vigilants. — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) October 16, 2023



French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has announced stricter border controls with Belgium.

*With AFP; adapted from its French original.