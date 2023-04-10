Drama in the port city of Marseille. The collapse of a four-story residential building located on Saturday night caused at least two deaths and caused the partial collapse of two adjoining buildings. Several people are missing after the accident.

The hope of finding survivors is “small”, said the mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan. “We keep hope, it is small, but we want to keep hope and that is why we are fighting,” the mayor told BFMTV, who praised the work being done by the marine firefighters “so that we can find people with life”.

“We think there are between four and ten people under the rubble,” the French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, had said hours before, who traveled to Marseille to learn first-hand what had happened and show his support for the people of Marseille at this time. difficult.

At 00:46, the security cameras of the city of Marseille filmed an explosion “of extreme violence” in a residential building, located at number 17 rue de Tivoli, the Marseille prosecutor, Dominique, explained at a press conference. Laurens.

The building collapsed, causing the partial collapse of two adjoining buildings, located at numbers 15 and 19 on the same street. The occupants of these two portals had been previously evacuated and eight of them, who had taken refuge on the balconies, could be rescued by firefighters.

The eight neighbors who lived in the collapsed building “do not respond to calls,” explained the Marseille prosecutor. Laurens specified that it is a property in which “people of a certain age and a young couple in their thirties” live. She is also looking for another missing neighbor from a nearby property.

As a precautionary measure, 32 buildings in the Plaine neighborhood, a central district of Marseille known for its restaurants, bars and terraces, were evacuated. According to the Ministry of Housing, 179 people have been evacuated and relocated with family and friends or in hotels. The local authorities will have to determine in the next few days the state of the evacuated buildings and give the green light so that the residents can return to their homes.

“At this time it is impossible to indicate the causes of this explosion,” said the Marseille prosecutor, who specified that yesterday afternoon the judicial expert had not been able to access the scene of the incident due to the risks that this entailed.

One of the hypotheses that the authorities are considering is that the collapse of the building was caused by a gas explosion. Some witnesses assured the local press that a loud detonation was heard and that there was a strong smell of gas.

After the explosion, a fire in the rubble of the damaged building made rescue work difficult. The intense heat and smoke in the area prevented the rapid intervention of rescue dogs. Authorities also deployed robots and a drone to try to locate potential victims. As of press time, no one had been located.

condolences



After the collapse of the building, many politicians, including President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, expressed their solidarity with the victims and their relatives and supported the mobilized firefighters and rescue services.

«Emotion in Marseille, where a building on Rue Tivoli has collapsed tonight. I am thinking of the people affected and their relatives. Searches (for survivors) continue with significant media deployed. Thanks to the firefighters and rescue services mobilized,” Macron wrote on Twitter.

Olympique de Marseille also showed their support for the victims. «The entire club shares its solidarity with the relatives and inhabitants of Tivoli street, victims of the collapse of a building. All our support and thoughts for the injured,” the local soccer team wrote on social media.

«Marseille hit again. Why does misfortune knock so often on the same door?” wondered Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the leftist La Francia Insumisa party, France’s equivalent of Podemos.

The Marseille prosecutor indicated that the three totally or partially collapsed buildings were not in poor condition. In Marseille many remembered yesterday the drama of the Rue Aubagne. In November 2018, the collapse of two buildings on this street in Marseille left eight dead and two injured. The residents of those buildings lived in unsanitary conditions.