At least two children have died and another dozen have been injured after an “active shooter” attacked an elementary school in the city of Uvalde, Texas, in the southern United States.

This has been confirmed by hospital employees to the American television network ABC, which has also echoed the information from the Uvalde Police about the arrest of a suspect.

For his part, the mayor of Uvalde, Don McLoaughlin, has acknowledged to the aforementioned television that the situation is “very bad” and that his team is trying to contact the parents of the children to transmit all the information they have.

Previously, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had reported on its Twitter profile that there was an “active shooting” in the vicinity, for which it had asked the population to move away from the area.