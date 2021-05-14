A raid against irregular immigration ended last night in Torre Pacheco with the arrest of at least twenty people, the vast majority of Moroccan nationality. The intervention was carried out by agents of the Local Police, in collaboration with members of the Provincial Foreigners Brigade of the National Police, in eight bars on San Cayetano Street. According to municipal sources, those arrested allegedly fail to comply with the Immigration Law, lacking a residence permit in Spain. Consequently, they face a case of expulsion from the country. In some cases, they could be temporarily admitted to the Murcia Immigration Internment Center (CIE).

The agents were deployed in the area after eight o’clock in the afternoon and cut the street to facilitate the searches. They did so as a result of multiple neighborhood complaints related to the activity of the premises, mainly due to drug use and disturbances of public order. In addition to carrying out the arrests, the agents made five complaints for the consumption of hashish and cocaine, as well as about twenty for different infractions of the health regulations against Covid-19.