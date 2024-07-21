Home page World

This photo published by the Xinhua news agency shows the collapsed bridge in the northwestern Chinese province of Shaanxi. © Uncredited/picture alliance/dpa/Xinhua/Ap/dpa

Storms are raging in China. A witness reports dramatic scenes of a bridge collapsing. President Xi Jinping calls for rescue measures.

Shangluo – At least 12 people have died when a highway bridge collapsed in China, according to state media. At least 31 people are still missing, the state news agency reported. Xinhua on Saturday (July 20). The bridge collapse in Shangluo city (Shaanxi province) was caused by heavy rain and flooding.

Motorway bridge collapses in flood – 25 vehicles fall into river

The city of Shangluo is located about 900 kilometers southwest of Beijing. According to current investigations, 17 cars and eight trucks fell into the river flowing below after the bridge collapsed, so Xinhua.

An eyewitness told local media that he was approaching the bridge when other drivers warned him to “slow down.” A truck in front of him did not stop and plunged into the river. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for Xinhua extensive “rescue and relief efforts” to locate the missing people.

Storm in China: At least twelve dead in bridge collapse – eight thunderstorm victims in Sichuan

Xinhua also reported a severe thunderstorm in the southwestern province of Sichuan that caused flooding in the city of Ya’an. Eight dead bodies had been recovered there by Saturday evening. More than 30 people are still missing.

On Friday, state media reported at least five deaths and eight missing people following floods and landslides in the city of Baoji in Shaanxi province. In Sichuan, at least two people died in similar storms on Friday.

Extreme weather in summer: heavy rain and floods hit China

This year, China is experiencing a summer of extreme weather conditions: While the east and south were hit by heavy rain and floods a few weeks ago, the north suffered from several heat waves. Researchers point out that the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events is increasing due to man-made Climate change increase. China is the largest global producer of greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.

Heavy rain and flooding are also increasing in Europe. Germany experienced a flood of the century, causing millions in damage, and storms are frequent in the Alpine region. This is leading, among other things, to an increasing number of mudslides in the mountains. (moe/afp)