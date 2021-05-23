At least twelve people have died and two children are in critical condition at collapse a cable car in the vicinity of the Italian town of Stresa, in the north of the country and near the border with Switzerland, as confirmed by sources of emergency services to the Italian media.

The cable car covered the route from Lake Maggiore to Mottarone mountain when, for reasons still under investigation, the cable that supported it broke 300 meters from the arrival station, in the highest part of the route, where it reaches 1,400 meters above sea level.

As reported by the Italian newspaper ‘La Repubblica‘There were at least 15 people on board the cable car at the time of the accident, in a cabin with capacity for up to 40 people. The two injured children are 9 and 5 years old and have been transferred to a center in Turin. “Two wounded were rushed to the Regina Margherita pediatric hospital in Turin,” said spokesman Walter Milan. The injured are two children, the source said.

According to the digital version of the Corriere della Sera, one of the children would be in “serious condition” with broken legs and other trauma, but conscious.

Rescue and recovery operations are proving complicated since the forest area where the cabin fell is an area of ​​difficult access. In fact, a firefighters vehicle that was going up to the scene of the tragedy has overturned , but do not wound the wounded.

The popular Tourist cable car connects the town of Stresa with Mount Mottarone in 20 minutes, which culminates at almost 1,500 meters and offers a spectacular view of the Alps. The cable car was closed between 2014 and 2016 for maintenance work.