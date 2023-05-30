Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Italy: A bus went off the road on a mountainous road near Massa-Carrara in Tuscany on Tuesday and, according to media reports, fell more than a hundred meters in a forest. © Vigili del Fuoco/dpa

A bus came off a road mountain road near Massa-Carrara in Tuscany. It was filled with students. Helicopters took several seriously injured to the hospital.

Munich/Massa-Carrara – Bad accident in Italy. A school bus fell more than 100 meters down a forest slope on Tuesday afternoon. The car went off the road on a mountain road near Massa-Carrara in Tuscany. The driver and at least two youths were so badly injured in the accident that helicopters flew them to hospitals.

20 students on board: Bus crashes down forest slope in Tuscany

Most of the occupants were in their teens, the fire department said German press agency. Some students escaped with minor injuries and were treated on site. A total of 20 people are said to have been on board. Most of them students on their way home.

The bus driver was trapped in the vehicle upon impact. Helpers from the mountain rescue and the fire brigade abseiled down to the vehicle to free the occupants.

School bus accident in Italy: the sun probably blinded the driver

The driver is said to have been conscious when he was rescued. According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, he told emergency services that the sun had blinded him before he lost control of the bus.

