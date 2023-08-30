At least three people remain in detention in Uganda after being charged under the controversial new anti-LGBTIQ law (lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, intersex and queer), in force since last May, the Police confirmed this Wednesday.

The last defendant, a 26-year-old woman and owner of a massage parlor, was accused of homosexuality and of allowing its facilities to be used to commit “acts of homosexuality”, according to the spokeswoman for the Police of the Ssezibwa region (center), Hellen Butoto.

According to Uganda’s latest anti-LGBTIQ law, “promoting homosexuality” carries a maximum of twenty years in prison, and “allowing the use of facilities for homosexuality” entails a sentence not exceeding seven years.

DeLovie Kwagala (c), ‘Papa De’, Ugandan activist, marches in Pretoria (South Africa) against Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill.

The young woman has also been accused of human trafficking, a crime that carries fifteen years in prison.

In the middle of this month, the Ugandan authorities also charged two other young men, aged 26 and 21, with homosexuality. and they were put in pretrial detention.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni passed a tough anti-homosexuality law in late May that repression against LGBTIQ people increases.

The legal text includes long prison terms and punishes with the death penalty “aggravated homosexuality”, a broad term used to refer to the fact of maintaining intimate relations with a minor or other vulnerable groups.

The rule was harshly criticized by the United Nations, the European Union (EU) and the United Statesas well as by human rights organizations, and the World Bank announced that it will not allocate new funds to the African country.

EFE