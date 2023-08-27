A man has killed three black people in a “racially motivated” shooting and has died after entrenching himself in a cheap product sales establishment in Jacksonville, in north Florida (USA), as confirmed by the police of this city . Previously, the mayor of this city, Donna Deegan, has confirmed the death of several people, without specifying a number.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters, the shooter left behind a manifesto declaring his hatred of black people. “Simply put, this shooting was racially motivated and he hated black people.” At least one of his guns had swastikas painted on the stock. The local station Fox 30 has summoned an eyewitness to ensure that the suspect was wearing gloves, a mask and a tactical vest at the time of the attack. According to this source, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has spoken with the sheriff after the event.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Dollar General store on Kings Road, in a majority black neighborhood in Jacksonville. According to Fox 30, the man began to open fire on some vehicles before locking himself in the establishment. Agents of the rapid intervention unit of the Police, the SWAT, were deployed in the vicinity.

Students at nearby Edward Waters University, which has a tradition of mostly black students, were told to stay in their rooms as the shooting approached. None of the teachers or students is involved in principle in the event, as indicated by the study center in a statement.

Speaking to the WJXT radio station, Mayor Deegan stressed that “this is unacceptable.” “One shooting is too many, but these mass shootings are really hard to swallow.”

Councilor Ju’Coby Pittman said for her part in statements to the media at the scene that she understood that the suspect had been killed. “People in this community are in great pain, and they have every right to. This makes no sense. I’m very, very angry right now.”

The United States has more firearms than people, who appeal to the second amendment of the Constitution to defend their right to bear arms. One adult in three is in possession of one of these devices and more than half reside in a building where there is a pistol, revolver or rifle.

So far this year, this country has suffered 471 mass shootings, defined as those that result in more than four injuries. More than two newspapers. The balance of intentional deaths by gunshots, excluding suicides, reaches 12,464 people in 2023, according to the NGO Gun Violence Archive. This same Saturday seven people were shot in an attack in Boston while a Caribbean festival was being held.

