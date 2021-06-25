At least three people have died this Friday in a knife attack in the German city of Würzburg, in the southern state of Bavaria, as confirmed by the Police.

Security forces have reported that a suspect has been arrested and there is no indication that there is a second assailant. “There is no danger to the population,” said the Police of the Lower Franconia region on their Twitter account. The detainee would be a Somali national.

Previously, police sources have informed the newspaper ‘Bild’ of at least three deaths and six wounded, some seriously, but these data have not been officially corroborated.

The same sources have pointed out that the aggressor was wounded by a shot in the leg before being reduced by the security forces.