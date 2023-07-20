Thursday, July 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

At least three injured in shooting at a Walmart store in Florida

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 20, 2023
in World
0
At least three injured in shooting at a Walmart store in Florida

Close


Close

shooting

Shooting in the United States (reference image).

Shooting in the United States (reference image).

The police have already arrested one suspect and are looking for a second implicated.

and get the latest news on your device. At least three people were injured this Wednesday, one of them in critical condition, by shots at a store of the popular Walmart chain.

in Florida City (southeast Florida). Police detained a suspect and are looking for a possible second shooter, local media reported. Several police patrols and fire vehicles went to the store around 3:00 p.m. local time after receiving the alert of a shooting,

picked up local channel WPLG.

Police sources told the aforementioned outlet that one person had been arrested and that the search for at least one other suspect was continuing.

July 19, 2023
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

See also  Genoa, pedestrian hit by a car on the strips in via Fereggiano. It is serious

July 19, 2023, 03:51 PM

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

my portals you reached the content limit

of the month Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME

unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

  • Create an account and you can enjoy: Access to newsletters
  • with the best current news. Comment
  • the news that interests you. Keep

your favorite items. Create an account and you can enjoy our content


#injured #shooting #Walmart #store #Florida

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result