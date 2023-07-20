At least three injured in shooting at a Walmart store in Florida

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Shooting in the United States (reference image).
The police have already arrested one suspect and are looking for a second implicated.
and get the latest news on your device. At least three people were injured this Wednesday, one of them in critical condition, by shots at a store of the popular Walmart chain.
in Florida City (southeast Florida). Police detained a suspect and are looking for a possible second shooter, local media reported. Several police patrols and fire vehicles went to the store around 3:00 p.m. local time after receiving the alert of a shooting,
picked up local channel WPLG.
Police sources told the aforementioned outlet that one person had been arrested and that the search for at least one other suspect was continuing.
One of the victims is in critical condition, while the other two have non-fatal gunshot wounds. 🇺🇸 | LAST MINUTE: Shots are reported at a Florida City Walmart, south of Miami, Florida. At least three people injured. one being airlifted to a trauma center. All customers have been evacuated.
pic.twitter.com/89Y26NZYZE – UH NEWS (@UltimaHoraNo)
July 19, 2023
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE
