At least three people were injured this Wednesday after three vehicles collided on the A-30, in the direction of Cartagena, at the height of the exit to the Carmen neighborhood.

The accident took place around 4:00 p.m., when three high-end cars collided. A call alerted the Emergency Coordination Center, which requested the presence of at least four 061 medicalized ambulances. Two fire trucks and Civil Guard patrols also attended the scene.

The road accident caused up to four kilometers of retentions on the A-30, in the direction of Cartagena. In addition, according to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), the right lane of the aforementioned road is closed.