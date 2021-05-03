Rescue of one of the people injured after a boat capsized in California. SDFD HANDOUT / EFE

At least three people died and another 27 were injured when a boat capsized this Sunday off the coast of San Diego, in southern California (USA), firefighters reported. The accident occurred this morning and everyone aboard the 12-meter boat jumped into the water as the ship slowly disintegrated, eyewitness videos showed.

Of the 27 people transferred to local hospitals, the vast majority are not seriously injured, although three of them are in serious condition, Mónica Muñoz, a spokeswoman for the San Diego Fire Department, told CNN. More than 90 members of the fire department and the Coast Guard, among other local and federal agencies, were transferred to the scene, inspecting the area in search of other possible survivors.

According to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, authorities are studying reports according to which the group of people was traveling in a low-height boat similar to the one smugglers often use to smuggle people to the United States from Mexico. “It was a smuggling vessel,” Jeffery Stephenson of the Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs told reporters. Those on board were likely migrants trying to enter the United States illegally, and “Border Patrol agents are with a man who we believe was the operator.” “The smugglers don’t care about the people they are exploiting,” he said. “The only thing that matters to them is the profit. They had inadequate safety equipment and obviously this boat was seriously overloaded. “

First responders carried out seven rescues from the water and one from a cliff, said San Diego Chief Rescuers James Gartland. The accident took place at a time when the United States is experiencing a large influx of undocumented immigrants on its southern border.

Officials and migrants say the exodus was triggered, to some extent, by increased poverty and violence in Central America, as well as President Joe Biden’s promise of a more humane immigration policy.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday it was intensifying patrols off the San Diego coast over the weekend to disrupt migrant smuggling routes.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of maritime smuggling attempts recently,” said Chief Agent Aaron Heitke of the San Diego Sector of the US Border Patrol, in a statement.

“All of these illegal crossings at sea are inherently dangerous, and we’ve seen too many go from risky to tragic as smugglers sacrifice the safety of those on board for profit.”

