Friday, August 23, 2024, 11:35 PM



| Updated 23:46h.









The news is still unclear, but authorities have confirmed three deaths in the German town of Solinger. A man allegedly attacked people with a knife and indiscriminately at a festival celebrating the town’s 650th anniversary.

Initial reports indicate that the attacker, who has fled, managed to stab at least nine people. Three of them have died.