At least three people died and another six were wounded this Friday in Pakistan, due to a suicide attack with explosives.

The attacker was accompanied by a woman and was driving a vehicle loaded with explosives when the Police stopped him to search the car, Police Deputy Inspector General Sohail Zafar told the press.

“The couple got out of the car and the man, while the officers were checking him, got back into the vehicle” detonated the explosion, he said. As a result, in addition to the attackers, a police officer was killed and six other people, including four officers, were injured.The main Pakistani Taliban group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

“We accept responsibility for a suicide attack against the enemies of Islam in Islamabad. This blessed attack, which was carried out by our comrade Maulana Khabibwas carried out as revenge” for the death of TTP leader Omar Khalid Khurasani, Taliban spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said in a statement.

The spokesman assured that they will continue to “avenge the blood” of their leaders and they will fulfill the dream of establishing an Islamic system in Pakistan.

TTP senior commander Abdul Wali, known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, died last August in neighboring Afghanistan when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device, which the Pakistani Taliban described as an enemy attack.

Officers stopped the vehicle as suspicious during a checkas security in Islamabad is on high alert in the face of the recent increase in terror attacks, the Islamabad Police said in a later statement.

Increased insurgent operations in Pakistan

After learning of the event, the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the attack in a letter and praised the response of police personnel, who “stopped the terrorists by sacrificing their blood” for the country.

The attack comes a day after the Islamabad Police issued a statement warning that it had searched 2,024 people, motorcycles and suspicious vehicles.

This strategy is part of a security measure imposed in the midst of an upsurge in insurgent operations in the country, especially in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the northwest, and Balochistan, in the south.

At least three people, two of them civilians, were killed last Monday in a suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the border with Afghanistan. The day before, in the same province, four agents died and another four were injured in an armed attack and subsequent confrontation with presumed insurgents.

The suicide attack occurred in the capital of Pakistan, Islambad

Who are the TTP, a group that claimed responsibility for the attack

The TTP is an umbrella of various tribal armed groups created in 2007 that seeks to impose an Islamic state in Pakistan and is an ally of the Afghan Taliban, to whom he is loyal.

Since its formation, the group has carried out a brutal campaign of terror attacks across the country. and killed thousands of people, including an assassination attempt on Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai in 2012.

Those attacks began to decline in 2014, but since the Afghan Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August last year, Pakistan has seen a rise in TTP terror activities.

The parties began a dialogue process last year with the Afghan Taliban as mediators and the TTP declared a ceasefire, although last November he announced the resumption of attacks in Pakistan after unsuccessful negotiations.

EFE