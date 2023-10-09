A bus caused a traffic accident this afternoon at the entrance to Cádiz near the second bridge. At the moment there are three people who have died from an accident while waiting to know the final balance of those affected. The deceased were in a shelter, waiting for a bus when the incident occurred.

As reported by La Voz de Cádiz, the driver of the vehicle tested negative for alcohol and the people traveling inside were nursing and medical students who were traveling at that time to carry out a practical session in Jerez. None of them have been injured.

The events occurred at 3:45 p.m. this Monday when the bus supposedly lost control while going down the bridge and invaded the opposite lane and the sidewalk, causing the accident.

One of the hypotheses being considered is that the bus could have run out of brakes since the descent of the second bridge, with a steep slope, and has ended up invading the opposite lane, invading the sidewalk and the area of ​​the bus and taxi stops there. at the doors of El Corte Inglés. To date, the number of injuries and whether there may be more victims is unknown.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has stated through a tweet that he is very aware of the event and is “overwhelmed” by the “unfortunate” accident caused this Monday by a bus in Cádiz.

Emergency teams are working in the area to clarify what happened and know the final balance of injuries and deaths.