CR Friday, December 23, 2022, 5:15 p.m.



At least three people have died and another three have been injured this Friday after a shooting in the center of Paris. The events took place in a Kurdish cultural center on rue d’Enghien, in the 10th district of the city, as reported by the Paris prosecutor, Laure Beccuau. The attacker, a 69-year-old man of French nationality