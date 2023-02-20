A new 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Hatay province on Monday, one of the most devastated by the Kahramanmaras earthquakes two weeks ago. The Kandilli Observatory of the University of the Bosphorus places the epicenter in the Samandag region —on the Mediterranean coast and 20 kilometers from the border with Syria— and at a depth of 7.7 kilometers, although the European Seismological Center of the Mediterranean assures that It was shallower, only 2 kilometers away. For now, at least three deaths and 213 injuries have been reported in this new tremor, which occurred at 8:04 p.m. local time (6:04 p.m. in mainland Spain) and was followed by strong aftershocks in the same area at Few minutes. Several official representatives have confirmed that an unknown number of buildings have been destroyed and that people are trapped under the rubble.

“The first earthquake has lasted a long time, here it has been felt a lot. There are buildings destroyed and we have received information that there are people trapped under the rubble,” Hatay Metropolitan Mayor Lütfü Savas said in live statements for the Habertürk channel, explaining that they could be people trying to get their belongings out. of damaged buildings. The mayor also reported that a bridge in the center of Antioquia —the provincial capital— has been damaged.

Three hours after the earthquake was registered, the Minister of the Interior, Süleyman Soylu, explained that the emergency services received “44 notifications” to act, in most of them for non-serious interventions, although in three cases they are still working to rescue from among the rubble to a total of 6 people. Soylu added that three people have been killed in various parts of Hatay province and 213 have been injured. The head of the Interior asked the population not to enter any damaged building, since in recent days many people have tried to recover their belongings and even organize removals with the help of cranes and without waiting for the inspectors to declare whether the damage suffered was or not structural. Shortly before, the Vice President of Turkey, Fuat Oktay, called on the population to calm down: “There is no reason to panic, all our teams are on the ground and will help where needed.”

When the earthquake was felt, scenes of panic ensued and crowds of people poured into the streets. The CNN-Türk chain reported that a large number of ambulances, rescue teams and military vehicles rushed to the center of Antioquia, where there was work to search for survivors of the previous earthquake, as well as to clear and demolish damaged buildings. In fact, the same chain showed a building that had leaned dangerously after this new tremor and warned that there were people trapped under the rubble. A video was posted on social media showing soldiers carrying the wounded from a rubble area.

Refik Eryilmaz, mayor of Samandag, told Habertürk that the area has been left without electricity – it had been recovered in recent days – and that there have been landslides both in the regional capital and in towns. From the neighboring district, Defne, its mayor, Ibrahim Güzel, made a request for help through a call to the same chain, alleging that the earthquake had been very “serious” and had been felt in the area for more than two weeks. back: “I don’t know how many buildings have collapsed because there is no electricity and we have problems with communications. But we are receiving notifications and we hear cries for help.”

In Alexandretta, another of the large cities in the province of Hatay, the sick were evicted from a public hospital, according to various channels. On the outskirts of this city is the field hospital deployed by the Spanish Cooperation, where new patients with panic attacks have already been received.

AFAD, the Turkish government’s emergency management agency, warned of the risk of the sea level rising “up to 50 centimetres” and asked the population to stay away from beach areas. However, the alert tsunami it was withdrawn after an hour and a half after verifying that there had been no unusual movements in the sea.

Several people who were in the area explained to this newspaper that the earthquake felt “very strong.” The journalist Mehmet Akif Ersoy, who at that time was preparing a live broadcast for the Habertürk channel along with two other colleagues, explained that the tremor knocked down the cameras and that the three had to hold on to try to stay upright.

In Syria, no casualties have been reported, neither in the affected part controlled by the rebels (in which the earthquake on the 6th killed 4,525 people, according to the United Nations) or in the one in the hands of the Government of Bachar El Asad, in which 1,414 lost their lives, according to the authorities, reports Antonio Pita.

The Syrian Civil Defense, the rescue organization better known as the White Helmets that operates in rebel areas, has reported that the new aftershock has affected numerous towns in northwestern Syria, the opposition stronghold. However, the damage appears remarkably minor. The White Helmets, made up of 3,000 volunteers, have only reported the collapse of two uninhabited buildings and the minaret of a mosque in Jindires, the city in the country hardest hit by the first earthquake, which left hundreds dead and entire streets littered with rubble. . The aftershock has rather demolished walls and terraces, and those hospitalized are mainly due to rubble or for having jumped from the window in panic when feeling the tremor, they specify on their Twitter account. The official Syrian news agency, SANA, has not reported any injuries.

The movement was also felt in Jordan, Israel, Palestine and Egypt and in many southern provinces of Turkey, affected by the earthquakes of February 6 and where many buildings are damaged and awaiting demolition. Those 7.8 magnitude quakes killed nearly 45,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

