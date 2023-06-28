At least three people were killed and 42 wounded on Tuesday in a Russian rocket attack that hit a popular restaurant in the center of Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, authorities said.

“The bodies of three deceased people, including a minor born in 2008, have been removed from the rubble. Among the injured is a child born in 2022,” the Interior Ministry said on Telegram.

The Emergency Situations service of Ukraine reported on Telegram that 42 people were injured in the attack that destroyed the Ria Pizza restaurant, an establishment frequented by journalists and the military.

According to Ukrainian police, Russia fired two S-300 surface-to-air rockets.

An AFP journalist saw a large deployment of ambulances, police and military, as well as numerous residents gathered in front of the bombed restaurant.

(Also read: Why is the FBI offering $250,000 for the arrest of the head of the Wagner group?)

⚡️Russian missile strike destroys popular restaurant in Kramatorsk, killing 3, injuring 25. President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak said at least three people were killed by a Russian June 27 missile strike at Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast. Video: Andriy Yermak/Telegram pic.twitter.com/mMWpes1UUr — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2023

A dusty cook, Roslan, 32, said that at the time of the attack “there were quite a few people” in the restaurant and pointing to himself, he added: “I was lucky.”

(Keep reading: ‘Russia managed to stop a civil war’: Putin on failed Wagner Group rebellion)

A woman, Natalia, recounted crying that her 23-year-old brother Nikita was in the pizza preparation area and that the rescuers “cannot get him” out of the rubble.

Kramatorsk, a city of 150,000 before the war, It is the last major urban center under Ukrainian control in the east of the country. and is about 30 km from the front line.

At least three people – including a child – have been killed in attacks on Kramatorsk and a neighboring town, Ukrainian authorities say. pic.twitter.com/ZT1g14QnsX — CNN in Spanish (@CNNEE) June 27, 2023

AFP