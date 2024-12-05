At least three people have died and 32 had to be hospitalized in the southern Philippines for consuming turtle meat, a protected species that can sometimes be toxin carrier capable of making those who consume them sick, local health authorities said this Monday.

Neighbors of the town of Datu Blah Sinsuat, belonging to an indigenous community, «They captured a sea turtle and cooked it for a community meal on the morning of November 24,” the Ministry of Health of the Bangsamoro region said in a statement.

Vomiting, dizziness and diarrhea

Just two days later, some of the people who ate the dish began to get sick with vomiting, vertigo and diarrhea. The number of people affected increased dramatically in the following days, triggering the alert.

“As of December 1, the total number of cases related to the outbreak amounts to 35, including three deaths,” indicated the Ministry of Health, which specified that About twenty patients have already been discharged.. The authorities have launched an investigation into the tragedy, although the source indicated that the main hypothesis is that the turtle meat was contaminated.









“The poisoning could be related to the fact that certain species of sea turtles are known to carry toxic substances that can cause dietary diseases when consumed,” he indicated.

Although all sea turtles are protected in the Philippines, as they are classified as endangered species, both these animals and their eggs are traditionally hunted by some communities in the Asian country.