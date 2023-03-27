The children were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, a spokesman for a local hospital said. He added that no other victims of the shooting are under treatment. The shooter was shot dead on the spot by the rushed police. The identity or motive of the shooter has not yet been released.

The fire department reports that the shooting happened at Covenant School, a Christian private school, in Nashville, Tennessee. It happened around 10:30 am local time. It was initially described as an ‘active scene’, meaning the shooter may still be out there. Later, a report came from the Nashville police that the shooter was killed.

According to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, which received the children, they died of their injuries. They sustained gunshot wounds.

Video footage on Twitter shows how several ambulances rush towards the school. The area has been closed off by the police. The students' parents gathered in a nearby church.

About 200 children of primary school age are taught at the school.

