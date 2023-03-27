A school somewhere in America and a killer opening fire on helpless victims. History, painfully familiar in a country ravaged by an epidemic of gun violence, repeated itself on Monday. This time, in Nashville (Tennessee). This time, according to the first information, with at least four deaths, including the murderer. The other victims are, according to a spokesman for a nearby hospital, three children from Covenant College, a private Presbyterian education center, whose students range from preschool to sixth grade (11 years old).

The alarms went off at the end of the morning, with a tweet from the Fire Department of the city in the center of the country. “We are responding to an active offender at the Covenant school,” he said. The message asked parents not to appear at the scene, where the events were “in progress.” By the same means, the firefighters later notified the parents that a “reunification place” had been established with their children in a Baptist Church near the school.

It was the local police account on the same social network that confirmed shortly after that the alleged murderer had died. It was not immediately clear if he was killed or committed suicide.

The incident began shortly before 10:30 a.m., when the emergency phone received a call from the school.

A little over an hour later, three children were admitted with gunshot wounds to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Vanderbilt. Doctors could only certify her death, said Craig Boerner, a spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The tragedy that devastated the primary school in the small town of Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, is still fresh in the American collective spirit. Then, 19 children and two teachers died at the hands of Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old man from the town. He showed up armed with a pistol and a semi-automatic assault rifle and, according to the authorities’ account, “began shooting anyone in his path, regardless of whether they were children, teachers or adults,” before being caught by police. will kill.

