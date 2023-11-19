Sunday, November 19, 2023, 1:04 p.m.



At least thirty premature babies were evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital on Sunday and will be transferred to facilities in Egypt, the territory’s Health Ministry said. Dozens more patients in serious condition remained stranded at Al-Shifa hospital, days after Israeli forces entered the complex.

The situation of newborns in the health center had caught the world’s attention after the publication of images of doctors trying to keep the little ones from getting cold. A power outage had knocked out incubators and other equipment, and food and medical supplies were running out as Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside the hospital.

A World Health Organization team that visited Shifa hospital on Saturday said there were 32 babies in very serious condition, as well as trauma patients with serious infections in their wounds and others with spinal cord injuries who could not be transported.