At least 10 people were injured in a mass shooting that occurred this morning in the vicinity of a nightclub in the New York borough of Queens, sources from the New York Police Department reported.

The shooting began near the Amazura nightclub shortly before 11:20 p.m. (5:20 a.m. Spanish time) and the victims They were taken to area hospitals.including Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen Children’s Medical Center, according to sources.

None of the victims are in critical condition and all are expected to surviveaccording to the New York Police Department, which has not specified the causes that led to the event.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that at the time of the shooting a private party was being held inside the club, according to local media AMNY.

Apparently the event was in honor of a well-known gang member of the community murdered last October, whose birthday coincided with New Year’s Day.

According to police sources, when about 80 people gathered in front of the Amazura waiting to enter, two or three men walking down the street They approached and started shooting indiscriminately against the crowd, adds the New York media.