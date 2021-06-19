As a result of the severe weather on Friday evening, ten to twenty homes in Leersum, Utrecht, are temporarily uninhabitable. The Utrecht Security Region estimates this on Saturday based on reports and a tour of the village. Some houses are damaged by a fallen tree, others have roof tiles blown off the roof. It is unknown when the residents will be able to return to their homes. Nine residents of Leersum were injured in the storm, two of them had to be taken to hospital with unknown injuries. They are now back home.

Nature areas around Leersum are Saturday by administrator Utrecht Landscape closed to the public because it is still too dangerous. Due to the tornado, many branches and treetops hang loose and trees are unstable, Staatsbosbeheer reported Friday evening. This concerns the areas of Breeveen, Darheide and Hoge Ginkel.

The severe weather on Friday caused nuisance throughout the Netherlands. In Gelderland, for example, electricity pylons blown over near the village of Oosterwolde and a driver of a large crane was injured when it fell over. In Alkmaar, due to the storm, feces came up from the sewer, message NH News. In villages around the Drenthe city of Hoogeveen, according to the Newspaper of the North hailstones with a diameter of almost four centimeters.