Ensenada, Baja California.- At least ten dead and several wounded left an armed attack to one caravan of Razer type vehicles in the San Vicente delegation in the municipality of Ensenada, Baja California.

The caravan that participated in the annual event “Chachanillazo“She was surprised around 2:40 p.m. this Saturday, May 20.

Videos began to circulate on social networks where dead and injured people are observed next to and inside the Razer vehicles. In one of the recordings, men with long weapons are observed next to a black pickup truck opening fire on razer vehicles.

Preliminarily, local media indicate that there would be around 10 people dead, including a woman. The injured people were transferred to different hospitals in the municipality of Ensenada.