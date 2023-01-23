Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

At least ten people were killed in a shootout near Los Angeles. © IMAGO/Xinhua

Shots were fired near a Chinese New Year festival in California, United States. The police confirmed several deaths. Now US President Joe Biden also reacted to the tragic incident.

Update from January 22, 5:38 p.m.: After the deadly shots at a Chinese New Year festival near Los Angeles, US President Joe Biden also commented on the tragic incident.

The US President wrote on Twitter: “Jill and I are praying for the dead and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park.” situation and ask the community to follow the advice of local authorities and law enforcement in the coming hours.”

Update from January 22, 2:49 p.m: At least ten people have been killed and at least ten others injured in a shooting at a nightclub in suburban Los Angeles. The police announced this in a recent statement.

Ten dead by gunshots at New Year’s festival: suspected shooter on the run

The alleged perpetrator is still on the run, it is said. Initially, the police did not provide any information about the murder weapon or a description of the perpetrator.

The shooting happened at a club in the California city of Monterey Park on the sidelines of Chinese New Year celebrations. After the 911 call, police officers arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. where they found the bodies of ten people. Of the ten injured, some were in mortal danger.

The man fired the shots on the sidelines of a Chinese New Year festival that people were celebrating at a club.

Update from January 22, 12:12 p.m: Nine people were shot dead during a Chinese New Year celebration in the Los Angeles area. That’s what the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. Police say the suspect is male. No further information is currently available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to come forward.

According to media reports, numerous people were also injured by gunshots. According to eyewitnesses, a man shot himself with an automatic rifle.

Whether there was an arrest was that Los Angeles Times according to still unclear. The owner of a restaurant near the crime scene said three people ran into his place and asked him to lock the door. They said the shooter carried so much ammunition that he could reload over and over again.

Gunshots killed on the sidelines of a Chinese New Year celebration in suburban Los Angeles. © Jae C. Hong/dpa

Update from January 22, 11:49 am: Many details are initially unclear. The police initially did not name the number of fatalities. More than 10 people have been shot dead on Chinese New Year night in Monterey Park – 15 kilometers from Los Angeles – multiple media outlets have reported in unison. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the shooter opened fire around 10 p.m. local time at a dance club. According to eyewitness reports, people fled the club.

The shooting happened near a Chinese New Year festival. Tens of thousands gathered there on Saturday evening for one of the largest events in the region. The city of Monterey Park (population 61,000) is east of Los Angeles.

Reports of shots: Apparently numerous dead at the festival in Los Angeles

First report from January 22, 2022

Los Angeles – At least ten people were killed by gunfire at the Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles. This is reported unanimously by several media. The terrible incident happened around 10 p.m. local time. Thousands of people gathered in the park for the Chinese New Year festival. A large number of police officers can be seen on videos on social networks and how rescue workers are apparently treating injured victims on stretchers.

Shooting dead and injured near a major Chinese New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California. © Allison Dinner/imago

Dead and injured in shooting

As the Los Angeles Times reported, a man with a machine gun is said to have been in the area, according to eyewitness reports. The shooting took place in a dance club near the New Year Festival.

Tens of thousands gathered on Saturday for the start of the two-day festival. The Lunar New Year event is one of the largest in the region.

According to the traditional lunar calendar, Chinese all over the world welcomed the New Year on Sunday night. According to soothsayers, the year of the rabbit, the fourth of the twelve signs of the zodiac in Chinese mythology, is supposed to ensure harmony and longevity, among other things.

