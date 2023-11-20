At least ten people have been killed in a serious accident in an illegal gold mine in the Surinamese district of Brokopondo. That write Surinamese media. They write that there may have been eighteen people working in the mine and that the death toll could therefore rise.

According to Surinamese President Chan Santokhi, the mine was illegally constructed on the site of a Chinese mining company. The gold seekers were said to have been expelled from the site earlier by the army, among others, but were said to have returned and dug a tunnel towards the gold vein. This tunnel collapsed on Monday.

Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk and police and army units have been sent to the area in the Surinamese interior to gain more clarity about the disaster. In addition, a day of national mourning will be declared. According to the Surinamese government, Brazil may be asked to help in the search for bodies.