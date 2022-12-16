Firefighters and police, installed near the fire that broke out at dawn in Lyon / AFP

PS Friday, December 16, 2022, 08:40



At least 10 people have died and 14 have been injured during the early hours of this Friday due to a fire in a block of flats with seven floors in the French city of Lyon.

At around 3:15 a.m., the emergency services received a call about a fire in a block of flats on a street on the outskirts of Lyon, after which 170 firefighters and 65 fire trucks from the French city’s Fire Department attended, according to The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes prefecture has reported in a statement.

After extinguishing the fire, the French authorities have recorded the death of 10 people, five of whom were minors.

Also, four people are seriously injured and another ten have minor injuries, including two firefighters.

So far the origin of the fire is unknown, although the French National Police has cordoned off the area and has launched an investigation to clarify what happened.