This Friday afternoon a huge storm has been unleashed in Argentina that has left at least ten dead and more than 1,300 evacuated people.

The catastrophe occurred in the Buenos Aires city of Bahía Blanca. The Buenos Aires government referred to what happened as a “tragedy.”

An unprecedented tragedy

The floods that hit Bahía Blanca, a port city located south of the Province of Buenos Aires They started on Thursday afternoon and the stage worsened over time. At this time, the amount of accumulated water exceeds 300mm, and the city remains without light.

During the first day of the storm, hundreds of people had to leave their homes, lLeaving even to evacuate to newborn babies of hospitals in the area. Much of the city is currently under water and all activities have been suspended. In the last hours, more than 270 people have been transferred to refuge centers.









The city airport was closed due to storms and access roads To Bahía Blanca They have suffered the effects of damage. Some roads are destroyed, which further complicates the stage.

Rescue tasks

«Bahía Blanca has been hit by a natural catastrophe. The situation has become very critical in various sectors, ”said the mayor of the city, Federico Subielles.

On the other hand, the official stressed: “We are from the beginning of this tragedy working with machinery from the municipality and resources of the army, firefighters, Buenos Aires police, civil defense and naval prefecture to be able to reach each of the affected bahienses.” This Saturday, in addition, the Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich It will be present in the area to coordinate the operation in person.

For the next few hours, the panorama is not very encouraging and generates even more concern: the arrival of a new storm front to the area is expected.