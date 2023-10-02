Monday, October 2, 2023, 1:33 p.m.



At least ten people lost their lives on Sunday afternoon in the Mexican city of Madero, in the state of Tamaulipas, due to the collapse of the roof of a church.

The number of injured rises to sixty, as confirmed this Monday by the authorities of the North American country. “Twenty-three remain hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries,” said the Tamaulipas Public Security Secretariat in a message on its account on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter. Likewise, he stated that personnel from the Urban Search and Rescue Team of the Ministry of the Navy have arrived at the scene to “support with the rescue work.”

The governor of the state, Américo Villarreal, who has regretted the event through his profile on X, has announced that he has moved to the scene of the incident to support the rescue efforts. “We are close to every action that this unfortunate tragedy requires,” he stressed.

Structure failure



The roof of the Santa Cruz church would have collapsed around 2:18 p.m. (local time) while a mass was being celebrated, according to preliminary reports, for a . However, the exact number of people found under the rubble is unknown at the moment, despite the fact that the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) points to between 30 and 40, reports the Mexican newspaper ‘Milenio’.

The diocese of Tampico, through a video published on the social network Facebook, has promised to provide more information “as soon as” possible about the rescue of the people who are trapped.

«At this time, the necessary work is being done to remove the people who are still under the rubble. We thank all the authorities for the support they are giving us,” said Bishop José Armando Álvarez Cano.