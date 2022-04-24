Home page World

This aerial photo shows the waters off Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Japan, where rescuers are conducting a search. © -/Kyodo News/AP/dpa

It is a natural paradise, partly a World Heritage Site, and a popular destination: the Shiretoko peninsula in the far north of Japan. Now the picturesque area has become the scene of a tragedy.

Tokyo – Serious accident in a popular Japanese tourist region: at least ten people died when a tour boat with 26 people on board capsized off the northern peninsula of Shiretoko.

One day after the accident, the Coast Guard discovered seven men and three women in the ice-cold sea and between rocks on Sunday. They were taken to the hospital, but only their deaths could be confirmed, according to Japanese media. The other people on board, including two children, and the excursion boat itself were searched for in stormy waves.

It was a desperate race against time: the chance of survival in the icy water decreased with every hour. The emergency services had been on the lookout for survivors from the air and by boat throughout the night. The water temperature at the sea surface was only two to three degrees.

The “KAZU I” made an emergency call early on Saturday afternoon (local time): water was penetrating the bow, the engine had failed. Shortly thereafter, the crew reported that the boat had a strong list. Then the contact finally broke off. Except for Captain Noriyuki Toyoda (54) and his employee Akira Soyama (27), there was initially no information on the names, ages and genders of the people on board.

Japan is currently not allowing tourists into the country due to the Corona crisis. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida broke off a business trip to Kumamoto in the south of the island kingdom after the accident and returned to Tokyo on Sunday night. The search for survivors has “top priority,” said the head of government. The Japanese Navy took part in it.

Safety vests may have been lost

Everyone on board was said to be wearing safety vests when the boat left Utoro Port at around 10 a.m. local time on Saturday, media reports said. However, not all those recovered would have worn such a vest. Some might have lost their vests at sea. According to the operator, the boat should return to the port around 1 p.m. on Saturday. But shortly after 1:00 p.m., the emergency call suddenly came in.

After boat accident: four people were rescued – where are the other 22 people? © Uncredited/Kyodo News/dpa

High waves and strong winds prevailed off the Shiretoko Peninsula. According to the local fishing association, fishing boats had returned to port before Saturday noon because of the bad weather.

The peninsula in the northeast of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, is a popular destination for excursions because of its drift ice and has been a World Heritage Site since 2005. It is also home to many rare animal species and plants.

Rescue workers are conducting a search near the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, northern Japan. © Uncredited/Kyodo News/AP/dpa

The tragedy occurred in the waters off the popular Kashuni Falls, some 27 kilometers northeast of the stricken boat’s home port. The tragedy struck the popular holiday region a week before the start of “Golden Week”, a series of public holidays.

Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki called for security checks at all tourist destinations in his prefecture before the start of the holiday week. They want to work closely with the central government on this so that people can visit Hokkaido safely. dpa