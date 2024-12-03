At least ten people have died in southern Lebanon after the latest attacks by the Israeli Army, amidst the launch of projectiles into Israel by the Shiite group Hezbollah, less than a week after the ceasefire agreement came into force, local media reported.

According to the Lebanese television network Al-Mayadeen, at least ten people died in the last few hours due to the incursions of the Israeli Army in several areas of southern Lebanonincluding the suburbs of towns such as Jbaa, Yaroun and Chebba.

A few hours earlier, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health indicated that an Israeli attack had caused the death of five people in the city of Haris and reported the death of another four in the municipality of Tallouseh, both located in the south of the country, in a statement that is also echoed by the Lebanese news agency, NNA.

For its part, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported this morning that they had undertaken different attacks against “Hezbollah terrorists”dozens of launchers and terrorist infrastructure throughout Lebanon,” after the Shiite group launched projectiles against a disputed area near the border.

“Hezbollah’s launches tonight constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. The State of Israel demands that the parties involved in Lebanon fulfill their responsibilities and prevent hostile Hezbollah activity from Lebanese territory,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The State of Israel remains committed to complying with the conditions of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. The IDF is prepared to continue operating where necessary and will continue to act to defend Israeli civilians,” he adds.

Hezbollah fired two projectiles at Shebaa farms on Mondaya territory Israelis refer to as Mount Dov, in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the first such incident since the ceasefire came into effect.

Since the truce came into force last Wednesday, both sides have accused each other of failing to comply with the agreement, although the ceasefire continues and attacks have reduced considerably.

The president of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, on Monday accused Israel of violating the ceasefire at least 54 timesand asked the committee in charge of supervising the implementation of the truce to force Israeli soldiers to leave the country.

The agreement provides for the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters north of the Litani River and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon within 60 days.