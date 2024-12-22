Firefighters working in the populated area of ​​Rió Grande del Sur extinguishing the fire caused by the aircraft accident

The authorities of the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul reported this Sunday that A small plane has crashed in a populated area of ​​the town of Gramadospecifically affecting a home, an inn and a telephone business. There are no survivors among the crew, who are estimated at around ten.

The device took off from Canela Airport around 9:15 a.m. (1:15 p.m., Spanish peninsular time) with destination Jundiaí (Sao Paulo) and fell minutes later, according to Brazilian television G1.

The Firefighters have reported that one of the people who was in the building where the plane crashed she was able to escape the accident unharmed and they have confirmed that there was no one in the mobile phone store.

A fire broke out at the inn and the 15 people inside had to receive health care for smoke inhalation and have been transferred to a hospital.









The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has published the details of the plane, which is in the name of Luiz Cláudio Salgueiro Galeazzi, business administrator, son of Cláudio Galeazzi, former director of the Pão de Açúcar company.