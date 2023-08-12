At least six people have been killed after a migrant boat trying to cross the Channel from France capsized on Saturday morning. More than fifty people were rescued. A number of passengers are still missing, French authorities report.

A massive rescue operation was launched from France and the United Kingdom around 06:00 in the morning when dozens of boats tried to make the crossing at the same time. Four French ships and a helicopter and two British ships were involved in the rescue effort near Sangatte in northern France. The search continues for other possible victims.

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel illegally in small boats since 2018, but the route is not without danger. Last year, at least five migrants died during the crossing. In November 2021, 27 migrants were killed when their boat sank. On Thursday, 755 migrants were discovered when they were on their way to England in fourteen boats. That was the largest number in one day this year.