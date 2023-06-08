Thursday, June 8, 2023, 11:17



At least six people, four of whom are children, have been injured in a park in Annecy, in the east of the country, by a knife attack by an asylum seeker of Syrian origin. Three of the victims are in serious condition.

The perpetrator of the attack has been arrested. According to police sources, he is a Syrian asylum seeker, who was not registered by the police.

