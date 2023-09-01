The bus impacted by a train in the BioBío region, in an image shared on social networks.

At least six people have died so far in a traffic accident between a bus and a train in the commune of San Pedro de La Paz, in the BioBío region, some 500 kilometers from the capital of Chile.

The crash took place around eight in the morning this Friday, when a bus from the San Pedro del Mar company crossed while the security barriers of the La Boca Sur crossing on route 160 were being lowered, hitting a train car the subsidiary EFE South. The police report of Carabineros reads: “A minibus from the San Pedro del Mar bus company, at the moment the barriers were lowering, crossed in the same way, being collided by the train.”

The bus driver, who is injured but conscious, “remained as a defendant,” according to reported Lieutenant Colonel Alejandro Morgenstern. “The preliminary dynamics of what happened is that the barrier was down and the collective locomotion vehicle would have accessed the railway track,” he added.

From the company EFE Sur, after reviewing the machine’s security camera, they reported that the train acted correctly: “The company confirms that the barriers that regulate the Boca Sur crossing were operating normally and closed (below). at the time of the train crossing. In addition, he accused the imprudence of the drivers: “EFE Sur has reiterated and permanently denounced the reckless and irresponsible behavior of drivers who daily do not respect the barriers that confine the railway line at the time of the arrival of passenger or cargo trains.”

The six fatalities, one man and five women, correspond to passengers on the bus, which was carrying a total of 14 people. Five of the deceased died instantly, while the other died on the way to a care center. All of them were adults. From the company EFE Sur they reported that none of the train passengers or crew members suffered serious injuries.

A public health official, Juan San Martín, criticized the malfunctioning of the ambulance network in the San Pedro de La Paz commune: “We have been without ambulances for more than 60 days, without having a way to transfer patients to the hospital. We have no way to attend emergencies in San Pedro de la Paz ”, he assured local media.

The Public Ministry ordered specialized personnel from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section (SIAT) of the Carabineros to be in charge of the investigation into the causes of the fatal accident in the BioBío region.

