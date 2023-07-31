Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 7/30/2023 – 5:10 pm Share

At least six people were killed in two days of clashes at a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, where the ruling Fatah faction has battled rival groups, security sources said.

A Fatah commander was killed on Sunday (30) in an ambush that also wounded several of his aides at the Ain el-Hilweh camp, near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon.

The site, believed to be the largest refugee camp in Lebanon, was packed. According to a security source, four of the orderlies later died from their injuries.

The source also said that clashes had intensified on Sunday.

The clashes began on Saturday (29) with a failed assassination attempt on a leader of a group sympathetic to hard-line Islamists, in which one person was killed.

Shooting and attacks by armed militants on Fatah’s headquarters followed.

A witness said shops closed their doors and some people fled the scene as tension between the rival groups escalated on Sunday. The Lebanese army said a mortar shell landed inside a military headquarters leaving a soldier wounded.

