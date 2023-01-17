At least six people have been killed, including a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old baby, in a shooting at a home in Goshen, central California, on the west coast of the United States. The emergency services found two fatalities in the street, a third body at the entrance to the building, and three other victims at home, including a man who later died at a hospital. As reported by CNN, at least two suspects are being sought.

Authorities received the tip around 3:30 a.m. local time, stating that “the reporting party thought there was an active shooter in the area due to the number of shots fired.” “Detectives believe there are at least two suspects and that this is not a random act of violence. It appears this family was targeted and there are gang associations involved as well as possible drug investigations,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux explained. The teenage mother and the baby would have been shot in the head, according to the American chain CBS.