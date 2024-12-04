At least six people have died and one has been trapped after the collapse of a grain warehouse in Jinxiang county, eastern China.

The incident occurred during the dismantling of the upper cover of a grain warehouse on Tuesday afternoon, when the structure collapsed, the local government reported on its website.

After the accident, emergency teams were deployed to address the situation, carrying out rescue tasks and medical treatment.

According to the authorities’ statement, a person was trapped in the rubble and efforts to free her were still ongoing.

The causes of the incident are under investigation, the statement added.