Sunday, October 1, 2023, 08:24



Updated 10:43 a.m.

At least six people have died in the fire at three nightlife venues, Golden, Teatre and Fonda, this morning in Murcia. Although it is suspected that there could be more fatalities, as confirmed by 112. The Emergency Coordination Center indicated that, once the fire was extinguished, Murcia firefighters have entered the scene to locate missing persons, tasks in which until now Six bodies have been found, as announced by the city’s mayor, José Ballesta.

Eyewitnesses point out that there are at least eight people with whom they have not been able to contact since the fire started. The fire started in the early hours of this Sunday in one of the nightclubs and, as was later learned, it spread to the others.

The missing people belong to the same group that was celebrating a birthday in the upper area of ​​the Fonda nightclub, one of the three affected, when the flames started. In addition, the friends of another person outside of this celebration have lost contact with her. Firefighters are currently working to try to access the area where family and friends indicated they were when the fire started. An area of ​​difficult access that apparently has suffered structural damage due to the flames.

According to the Emergency Coordination Center, four other people were affected by smoke inhalation, two of whom required hospital transfer. The injured are two women and two men, between 22 and 45 years old.

About 40 firefighters spread out in 12 vehicles traveled to the scene, and they are currently working to extinguish it. A heavy motherboard truck (BNP) was later incorporated into the work and, although the help of a helicopter from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies was initially requested, it was ultimately not necessary. There are also several medical ambulances and transport ambulances from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies.