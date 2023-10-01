Home page World

A fire breaks out in a discotheque in Spain around six in the morning. Six people die. The death toll could rise even further.

Murcia – At least six people have died in a fire in a discotheque in Spain. At least four people were also injured in the fire in Murcia in the southeast of the country, the emergency service said.

The flames broke out around 6 a.m. and were not extinguished until around 9 a.m. It said further fatalities cannot be ruled out. There may be several missing people, said Mayor José Ballesta. The cause of the fire initially remained unknown. dpa