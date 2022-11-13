Home page World

Armed security guards stand at the scene of an explosion on Istanbul’s popular Istiklal shopping street. © Francisco Seco/AP/dpa

A bomb explodes in the tourist center of Istanbul, killing several people. The country’s Vice President speaks of a “terrorist attack” and a suspect.

According to official information, at least six people were killed and 81 others injured in an attack in the center of the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay spoke of a “terrorist attack” in the evening. A suspect had detonated a bomb, the investigation was ongoing. He gave no further details about the woman or the possible motive for the crime.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the explosion happened at 4:20 p.m. local time. He spoke of a “sneaky attack” on the metropolis, in which around 16 million people live. According to Oktay, four people died at the scene. A fireball could be seen in the middle of the busy street in unverified footage shared on social media. Other images, also initially unverified, showed people covered in blood lying motionless on the ground. A waiter at a restaurant near the site of the attack reported hearing a loud bang and seeing people running away.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, among others, expressed her sympathy. “Terrible pictures come from Istanbul,” said the Green politician on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the people who just wanted to stroll down Istiklal shopping street on a Sunday and have now been the victims of a massive explosion.”

The Istiklal shopping street is a tourist hotspot in the center of the European part of the Turkish metropolis, which is often crowded even on Sundays. It was initially unclear whether Germans or members of other nations were among the victims.

Temporary news blackout for Turkish media

Rescue workers and the police are on site in large numbers, the state broadcaster TRT reported. Helicopters flew over the Beyoglu district and neighboring districts in the early evening.

The Turkish media later stopped reporting on the attack. The Rtük broadcasting authority imposed a temporary news ban on the media. Reports of the explosion should be avoided so as not to cause fear and panic among the population, the letter said in the afternoon. The channels CNN Türk and TRT, for example, only broadcast individual interviews with ministers and the president. The Authority for Information Technology and Communications (BTK) also reportedly reduced the bandwidth for social media platforms in the evening.

There have been repeated attacks in Turkey in the past – including in the center of Istanbul. In 2016, for example, a suicide bomber blew himself up on Istiklal, killing four people and injuring 39 others. According to the Turkish government, the assassin had connections to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia. The group itself did not confess to the fact at the time. According to official figures, around two million people cross the Istiklal every day.

Police vehicles and ambulances are parked on the popular Istiklal shopping street after the blast. © Francisco Seco/AP/dpa

In the same year, twelve Germans were killed in an IS suicide attack in the historical center of Istanbul. The banned Kurdish Workers’ Party PKK has also repeatedly carried out attacks in Turkey. dpa