Another day in the violence of the United States. At least six people have died, according to local media reports, in a shooting in Tate County, in the extreme northwest of the State of Mississippi, at the hands of a suspect who has been arrested. A seventh victim was injured, but his life is not in danger.

The events occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in the town of Arkabutla, as confirmed by the county sheriff, Brad Lance, who explained, according to local media, that the man entered a store and killed a person with his weapon. Later, he went to a private house, where he shot a woman. The suspect continued with his tragic mission in a second home, located in the area, where he murdered two more people. The macabre account later added two other victims.

Minutes later, the police identified the suspect’s car. The agents then embarked on a chase to catch up with him. Finally, they stopped him.

Lance stated that the suspect is a resident of the area where the massacre occurred. His identity has not been released. Arkabutla has a population of about 300 people and is about 75 kilometers south of Memphis, Tennessee. It is located near the lake of the same name.

The latest episode of gun violence in the United States comes four days after the murder of three people in a shooting at Michigan State University.. Five other people were injured. The suspect committed suicide while the police tried to hunt him down.

To be considered a mass shooting, a shooting must reach a minimum of four people, not including the attacker, and that these are not members of the same family. It is also taken into account that it occurs in a public place. According to the Gun Violence Archive organization, there have been 75 mass shootings so far this year. The account comes out to 1.6 a day. This week alone there have been six in places like Baltimore, Pittsburgh or Luisville.

