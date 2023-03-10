At least six people have died and several more have been injured this Thursday after a shooting in the city of Hamburg, in northern Germany, according to sources from the fire service cited by various local media. The newspaper Bild is reporting that the deceased are seven and the wounded, at least eight.

The perpetrator of the shooting, or perpetrators, has fled, according to the same sources. The number of victims and injured has not yet been confirmed by official sources. The police spokesman who is at the scene has not confirmed whether the perpetrator has fled. The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. At that moment, the first calls for help to the fire brigade and the Police began to be received, who dispatched a large number of ambulances and emergency services to the area.

The shots were fired at a Jehovah’s Witness religious center on Deelböge street, in the Groß Borstel district, north of the city. The entire area is cordoned off, with streets and roads blocked, and the security forces have asked citizens not to leave their homes and to seek refuge in a building if they are on the street.

The Hamburg Police have reported that “several people have been seriously injured; some have died.” The police add on his Twitter account that this is a large-scale operation with many troops on the scene and that they will provide more information as it becomes available. “So far there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime,” added the official account, which asks citizens not to share facts without checking and not to spread rumors.

The place of worship where the shooting took place is a three-story building located on a six-lane street in a sparse area of ​​low-rise houses. The inhabitants of this area have been alerted through a mobile phone application that warns of emergencies and that in this case has reported “extreme danger.” According to the first information, this is the only place where shots have been heard.

The first images of the scene show a large concentration of ambulances and police vehicles and dozens of agents in front of the building, some of them in uniform and weapons of special operations groups. In a photo posted by Bild what he describes as the body of one of the victims lying at the entrance to the center can be seen. On a rack in the hall Many coats are hanging from the building, which could indicate that a meeting was taking place inside with several attendees.

