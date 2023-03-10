At least six people have died and several more have been injured this Thursday after a shooting in the city of Hamburg, in northern Germany, according to sources from the fire service cited by various local media. The newspaper Bild is reporting that the deceased are seven and the wounded, at least eight.

Although initially these sources have assured that the perpetrator of the shooting, or perpetrators, would have fled, later the media have reported that the attacker could be one of the deceased. The number of victims and injured has not yet been confirmed by official sources. The police spokesman who is at the scene, Holger Vehren, has pointed out that the Police suspect that one of the bodies found could be that of the attacker. One of the bodies has been found on the second floor of the building, according to Bild.

The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. At that moment, the first calls for help to the fire brigade and the Police began to be received, who dispatched a large number of ambulances and emergency services to the area. The first agents who have arrived at the scene have still been able to hear shots, according to NTV television, although they did not have to shoot. The injured have been taken to city hospitals.

The shots occurred at a Jehovah’s Witness religious center on Deelböge street, in the Gross Borstel district, north of the city. The entire area is cordoned off, with streets and roads blocked, and the security forces have asked citizens not to leave their homes and to seek refuge in a building if they are on the street.

The Hamburg Police have reported that “several people have been seriously injured; some have died.” The police add on his Twitter account that this is a large-scale operation with many troops on the scene and that they will provide more information as it becomes available. “So far there is no reliable information on the motive for the crime,” added the official account, which asks citizens not to share facts without checking and not to spread rumors.

The Jehovah’s Witness place of worship where the shooting took place is a three-story building located on a six-lane street in a sparse area of ​​low-rise houses. The inhabitants of this area have been alerted through a mobile phone application that warns of emergencies and that in this case has reported “extreme danger.” According to the first information, this is the only place where shots have been heard.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The first images of the scene show a large concentration of ambulances and police vehicles and dozens of agents in front of the building, some of them in uniform and weapons of special operations groups. In a photo posted by Bild what he describes as the body of one of the victims lying at the entrance to the center can be seen. On a rack in the hall Many coats are hanging from the building, which could indicate that some kind of event or meeting was being held inside with numerous attendees.

The news of what happened in the center is “shocking”, the mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher, has assured on his Twitter account. “My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The emergency services are working at speed to locate the perpetrator or perpetrators and clarify what happened,” he added.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.