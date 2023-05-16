At least six people died, five were injured and eleven are missing as a result of a fire that broke out around midnight in a hostel in the New Zealand city of WellingtonThe authorities of the oceanic country reported this Tuesday.

“I understand that six (people dead) have been confirmed, but it looks like there will be more,” New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said this morning during an interview with NewsHub.

For its part, the Police avoided specifying in a statement the exact number of fatalities, although it indicated that the number of deaths will not exceed ten.

The deputy national commander of the New Zealand Fire and Emergency Services, Brendan Nally, confirmed in statements to journalists in Wellington that a total of eleven people remain unaccounted for.

The fire broke out at the Loafers Lodge hostel, with 92 rooms and where almost a hundred people were staying the night -according to the building’s manager told the Stuff newspaper-, around 00:30 on Tuesday local time (14:30 on Monday GMT), explained the police in their statement.

An old building that lacked fire sprinklers, authorities said.

Some 80 firefighters participated in the response operation to this fire, in which 52 people were rescued.

Emergency teams also transferred five people to a Wellington hospital, among whom one is in serious condition.

The troops managed to control the flames and are already cleaning up while an investigation has been opened to determine the causes of the incident.

The Prime Minister visited the scene of the tragedy to thank the work of the emergency teams and regret the loss of life.

