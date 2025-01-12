At least six people have died and eight others have been injured as a consequence of a fire occurred on this Saturday night in the Czech city of Mostin the northwest of the country.

A problem with a gas stove, according to early investigations, caused U Kojota restaurant began to burn around 11:15 p.m., as reported by the Fire and Rescue Department of the Ústí Region on its Facebook account.

Of the eight injured, for the moment – among whom there is a firefighting volunteer – six are in serious condition and two of consideration.

All have been transferred to hospitals in Most and the capital, Praguewhile the regional police continue with your investigations at the scene of the accident.

Czech Police inspect the damage caused after the fire in Most, Czech Republic. DPA via Europa Press

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fialahas already conveyed his deepest condolences to all the survivors and loved ones, before wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.